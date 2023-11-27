Bills QB Josh Allen draws blunt Sean McDermott assessment amid Week 12 loss to Eagles

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott knows that his quarterback Josh Allen has to be better for the team to win.

On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills dropped to a frustrating record of 6-6 with a brutal road loss at the hands of what has been the best team in the NFL so far this season, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bills actually played very well throughout the majority of this game, taking a ten-point lead into the fourth and final frame of the contest; however, the Eagles would find a way to battle, tie things up, and send the game into overtime, where they won courtesy of a touchdown run from quarterback Jalen Hurts with the clock winding down.

One Bills player who has been the subject of controversy throughout this season is quarterback Josh Allen, who continues to struggle with turnover issues despite the moments of brilliance that he can sometimes display. While he didn't have a ton of turnovers on Sunday, Allen did throw a crucial second half interception that led directly to an Eagles touchdown on their ensuing possession.

After the game, head coach Sean McDermott got one hundred percent honest about his quarterback's inconsistencies on the campaign and why they aren't the reason for the team's struggles.

“The last two weeks, Josh Allen’s level of play has been good enough for us to win,” said McDermott, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM.

While the Bills might not be getting stellar play from their quarterback around the clock, it seems that McDermott is not going to put all of the blame on Josh Allen.

Up next for the Bills is the bye week before a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 10