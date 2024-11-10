It appeared certain that the Kansas City Chiefs were going to pick up their first loss of the season on Sunday. After the Chiefs took a late two-point lead against the Denver Broncos, Bo Nix drove his team all the way down into chip shot range. Sean Payton let the clock wind down and sent Will Lutz out for a short field goal to win the game on its final play.

However, the Chiefs keep finding a way to win. The field goal block team caved in the left side of the Broncos' offensive line and blocked the kick, preserving their lead and securing a win to move to 9-0 on the season.

After the play, fans everywhere were going crazy on social media.

“Give the chiefs scriptwriters a raise they had me fooled 😭,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Ya man this team might just be the team of destiny man. It’s every game lmao. On the ropes of defeat and someone craps their pants.”

This story will be updated.