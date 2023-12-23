Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen explains how being himself makes him the best leader ahead of Los Angeles Chargers matchup

Josh Allen is not the prototypical quarterback, and he's well aware of that. He doesn't slide, he's not the loudest guy in the room, and he's often going to make throws and plays that would scare plenty of coaches.

Yet amid a chaotic season, Allen now knows better then ever that the key to his success is staying true to himself — both as a leader and as a player. Prior to the Bills game versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Allen spoke on what he's like when he's most himself.

“Josh being Josh is just the big kid that loves football,” Allen told NBC's Michael Smith. “Sometimes it's not going to be pretty, but he's going to make plays, he's going to help his team win football games. That's the only thing I've ever tried to do … To be the leader that you can be, you have to be authentic. You have to be 100% who you are. Throughout times, I was trying to be somebody I wasn't in terms of trying to lead a certain way. I'm not a very vocal guy. I don't want to tell people, I want to show people what to do. That's how I lead, that's how I've done it my entire life,” via NFL on NBC.

Being himself has proven pretty successful for Allen as a leader. He's led his team to three straight division titles, and made the Bills consistent for the first time since the 1990s. On top of that, he's well respected among his teammates, some of whom recently got him an ATV for Christmas.

Staying true to himself also benefits the Bills' play on a weekly basis. Earlier in the year, the Bills offense received criticism for not running Allen as much as in previous seasons. While they've wanted to protect Allen from injury, his rushing ability has undoubtedly played a large role in the Bills' success and Allen's development over the past five years. He's run more since, and now set the record for more games in a season with both a passing and rushing touchdown.

There's a reason the Bills have a playoff contender the past five years, and it starts with ‘Josh being Josh.'