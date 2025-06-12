The Indiana Pacers just hosted their first NBA Finals game since 2000 as Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder took place at Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis on Wednesday night. The crowd was eager to see the long-awaited battle, and it did not disappoint as the Pacers ended up earning a 116-107 win. Pat McAfee was in attendance for the game, and he got the crowd going as the Pacers outlasted the Thunder to go up 2-1 in the series.

Numerous celebrities were in attendance for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and they ended up seeing a great matchup. This one was close throughout, and it set things up for an exciting final few minutes down the stretch.

The Thunder got off to a good start as they were the better team in the first quarter. OKC held an eight-point advantage when the first frame came to a close, but the second quarter was a different situation.

Indiana dominated the second quarter in impressive fashion as OKC was outscored by 12 points. The Pacers dropped 40 points in the quarter and took a four-point lead into halftime.

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
Pacers' Myles Turner blocks the shot of Thunder's Chet Holmgren
Pacers’ Myles Turner embarrasses Chet Holmgren with crucial Game 3 blockJedd Pagaduan ·
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second quarter in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ TJ McConnell makes NBA Finals history in Game 3 Thunder takedownYasmin Edañol ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Tyrese Haliburton takes hilarious shot at dad after Game 3Lorenzo J Reyna ·
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin joins NBA Finals history with Game 3 eruptionKendall Capps ·
image thumbnail
Caitlin Clark hits the choke sign in Pacers-Thunder Game 3Jedd Pagaduan ·
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second quarter in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
TJ McConnell’s energy sparks buzz in Pacers-Thunder Game 3Yasmin Edañol ·

This one kept going back and forth as the Thunder bounced back in the third quarter and outscored the Pacers by nine points to take a five-point lead into the fourth. OKC had all of the momentum after its strong showing in the third, but this one was a tale of different quarters.

Each quarter was won by eight or more points by one team, but the fourth quarter was the most dominant as the Pacers outscored the Thunder by 14. The Indiana defense was suffocating as OKC was only able score 18 points in the final frame, and 32 points from the Pacers led to a relatively comfortable win.

Now, the Pacers are up 2-1 on the Thunder after three games, and they have a chance to take a 3-1 series lead at home on Friday. The Thunder need to find a way to steal one on the road or else they are going to be in big trouble.

There is just one rest day after Game 3 as both teams will get together again on Friday night for Game 4. The Pacers and Thunder will tip off at 8:30 ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and the game will be airing on ABC.