The Indiana Pacers just hosted their first NBA Finals game since 2000 as Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder took place at Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis on Wednesday night. The crowd was eager to see the long-awaited battle, and it did not disappoint as the Pacers ended up earning a 116-107 win. Pat McAfee was in attendance for the game, and he got the crowd going as the Pacers outlasted the Thunder to go up 2-1 in the series.

“Let’s turn this sh*t up!” Pat McAfee got Pacers fans going WILD in Indy 🔥 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/xZQy5f1yNL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Numerous celebrities were in attendance for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and they ended up seeing a great matchup. This one was close throughout, and it set things up for an exciting final few minutes down the stretch.

The Thunder got off to a good start as they were the better team in the first quarter. OKC held an eight-point advantage when the first frame came to a close, but the second quarter was a different situation.

Indiana dominated the second quarter in impressive fashion as OKC was outscored by 12 points. The Pacers dropped 40 points in the quarter and took a four-point lead into halftime.

Article Continues Below

This one kept going back and forth as the Thunder bounced back in the third quarter and outscored the Pacers by nine points to take a five-point lead into the fourth. OKC had all of the momentum after its strong showing in the third, but this one was a tale of different quarters.

Each quarter was won by eight or more points by one team, but the fourth quarter was the most dominant as the Pacers outscored the Thunder by 14. The Indiana defense was suffocating as OKC was only able score 18 points in the final frame, and 32 points from the Pacers led to a relatively comfortable win.

Now, the Pacers are up 2-1 on the Thunder after three games, and they have a chance to take a 3-1 series lead at home on Friday. The Thunder need to find a way to steal one on the road or else they are going to be in big trouble.

There is just one rest day after Game 3 as both teams will get together again on Friday night for Game 4. The Pacers and Thunder will tip off at 8:30 ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and the game will be airing on ABC.