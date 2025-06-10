The NFL season is drawing closer. Teams are still actively trying to make their team better despite mandatory mini-camps in action. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills made a defensive move that could prove to be very beneficial.

Shaq Thompson spent 10 seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Thompson was a part of the dynamic linebacking core during the Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly era. Kuechly, Thompson, and Thomas Davis formed one of the best cores of all time. Now, Thompson leaves Carolina and has signed a one-year contract with the Bills. The former Panther will be on the fence between a starter and a backup. He joins a linebacking room with Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Edefuan Ulofoshio, and Keonta Jenkins.

Joey Bosa signed with the Bills earlier in the offseason after his release from the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. Bosa spent nine seasons with the Chargers, so Buffalo is adding two long-time veterans to the defensive squad who will bring needed experience.

In Thompson's career, the California native has 750 tackles (468 solo), 12 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries for nine yards, three interceptions for 51 yards, and 26 pass deflections. At 31 years old, he should still have some gas left in the tank. Going from a struggling team to a Super Bowl contender is a different feeling.

Last season, Thompson tore his Achilles. He made 35 tackles before the freak injury and missed the rest of last season. Recovering from that injury is not easy, but we have seen many players over the years come back and remain as dominant.

According to the Bills PR, Shaq Thompson is one of eight active players in the league who have four straight seasons with at least 100 tackles. The former first-round NFL draft pick was also drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 2012 MLB Draft.