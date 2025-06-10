Mandatory minicamp has started around the NFL, and with it, talk of which players will show up and which ones won't due to their contract has popped up across the league. It is normal to expect this time of the year, but it's still interesting to see which players are in contract disputes.

One of those players was expected to be Buffalo Bills running back James Cook because Cook wants a new contract.

Cook is entering the final season of his current four-year contract. He will be a free agent in 2026 and is currently in active negotiations with the Bills for a new contract that would come with a big pay raise.

There was speculation that he might skip the mandatory minicamp after skipping OTAs. However, Cook was at minicamp on day one. He spoke to the media about showing up and said he would be a full participant despite wanting a new deal.

All of the speculation led to Cook's short, simple, and joking response: “I like my money; that's why I'm here.”

Bills' James Cook is coming off a career season

The Bills heavily emphasized Cook and the ground game last year to try to take pressure off Josh Allen, so he has to do everything himself. He had 1,009 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on 207 carries in a career season. He had 1,122 rushing yards the previous season but did not enter the end zone as much with only two touchdowns on the year.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said that he anticipates Cook practicing in the sessions “as far as I know, at this point.”

“I credit James,” McDermott said. “Business is business. I know he loves being around this team and the guys in the locker room and playing football.

“So I respect his decision to be here and be amongst the team and get some work in today, and we're looking forward to that.”

The Bills have said they are in regular contact with Cook and his team, despite the seemingly inevitable new contract.

“We're just taking it one day at a time,” said McDermott, who added that he is planning on Cook also being at training camp on time. We've all been around this league long, and everyone has their situations. They're all different.

“So I think again, we need everybody to win, and we need everybody to practice, and so we expect James to be there and be there on time but also understand his situation.”

The Bills need Cook after his last two years, which made him a signature piece of this offense. While a contract does not seem imminent, the fact that he is not holding out is a great sign for the future.