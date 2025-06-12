The Dallas Cowboys are turning heads this offseason, and George Pickens is already offering an insider glimpse into what’s setting Dallas apart. As minicamp nears its end, the newly acquired wideout praised one key shift in the Cowboys offense under new coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, a heavy emphasis on pre-snap motion.

Pickens' revealing comments, which shed light on Dallas' evolving scheme.

“A lot of motions, a lot of things that give you an indicator on what the defense is doing before you say hike,” Pickens told reporters Wednesday, “A lot of coaches don’t do that.”

This shift stands in sharp contrast to previous Cowboys offenses under Kellen Moore and Mike McCarthy, which were often criticized for their lack of creativity—particularly during last season’s disappointing playoff miss following three straight 12-win campaigns. With Schottenheimer now calling the plays, motion has become a defining feature of Dallas’ evolving offensive identity.

This strategy benefits quarterback Dak Prescott by helping him quickly diagnose defensive coverages, allowing him to exploit more favorable matchups with weapons like Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and tight end Jake Ferguson. It’s a tactical upgrade that could prove crucial in high-leverage moments and significantly boost the Cowboys’ offensive efficiency.

Pickens, who joined Dallas in a blockbuster trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, is adapting fast. He’s lining up all over the field and building chemistry with Prescott, while Lamb continues to thrive in multiple alignments. Their speed and versatility are the perfect match for a scheme built on misdirection and quick reads.

This shift could unlock a new ceiling for the Cowboys offense, potentially putting them in line with top-tier NFL attacks. With defenses forced to account for motion-heavy plays, Dallas may finally find the consistency it’s long sought—especially in the postseason.

As 2025 looms, Pickens might have revealed the very element that could define the Cowboys’ season.