For the first time since getting married to Hailee Steinfeld at their wedding, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen broke his silence on the matter.

Allen recently spoke to reporters (via TMZ) from the Bills' minicamp. He was asked how “meaningful” this offseason has been, which has included a contract extension, winning NFL MVP, and, of course, the wedding.

“They've all been big, none other than marrying my best friend,” said Allen. “She makes everything easier, so I don't really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got married in California. Of course, their families were there, but they also brought some celebrities out as well.

Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David was present for the ceremony. Some of Allen's teammates, including Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown, and Mitch Trubisky, were also spotted. Trubisky and Shane Buechele, who are Allen's backup quarterbacks on the Bills, were two of his groomsmen.

Now, Allen is back on track and focused on business. He and most of his Bills teammates have reported for minicamp, and they will soon head into training camp later in the summer.

Allen is coming off his best season in the NFL. He won NFL MVP for the first time in his career, throwing 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. He added another 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

The Bills finished 13-4 in the regular season, good enough for first place in the AFC East. However, Allen once again lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

Steinfeld is coming off a leading role in Ryan Coogler's Sinners. The movie has been a box office hit, grossing over $350 million worldwide to date.

She first gained notoriety for her role in the Pitch Perfect series. Steinfeld also starred in The Edge of Seventeen in 2016, which was her breakthrough.

Her other notable roles include Bumblebee and voicing Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Verse series. She also plays Kate Bishop in the MCU, beginning with Hawkeye in 2021. Soon, she will reprise her role of Gwen Stacy in Beyond the Spider-Verse.