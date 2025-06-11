For the first time since getting married to Hailee Steinfeld at their wedding, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen broke his silence on the matter.

Allen recently spoke to reporters (via TMZ) from the Bills' minicamp. He was asked how “meaningful” this offseason has been, which has included a contract extension, winning NFL MVP, and, of course, the wedding.

“They've all been big, none other than marrying my best friend,” said Allen. “She makes everything easier, so I don't really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding

osh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got married in California. Of course, their families were there, but they also brought some celebrities out as well.

Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David was present for the ceremony. Some of Allen's teammates, including Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown, and Mitch Trubisky, were also spotted. Trubisky and Shane Buechele, who are Allen's backup quarterbacks on the Bills, were two of his groomsmen.

Article Continues Below
More Celebrity News
Bruce Springsteen, who recalled bringing Michelle Obama on stage with the former First Lady, performing in Connecticut on his tour.
Bruce Springsteen praises ‘excellent’ backup singer Michelle ObamaAndrew Korpan ·
John Cena, who only has limited dates remaining on his farewell tour, with Finn Bálor on his shoulders at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.
WWE star John Cena’s 18 remaining farewell tour dates get disappointing updateAndrew Korpan ·
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Bill Belichick stands firm on Jordon Hudson’s lack of involvement with North Carolina footballScotty White ·
Featured image Coco Gauff
How Donald Trump helped Coco Gauff win French OpenBurtland Dixon ·
Joey Chestnut
Joey Chestnut working on returning to competition after banBurtland Dixon ·
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tees off on the first hole during the Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am at TPC Scottsdale.
Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers confirms marriage after rumor frenzyBenedetto Vitale ·

Now, Allen is back on track and focused on business. He and most of his Bills teammates have reported for minicamp, and they will soon head into training camp later in the summer.

Allen is coming off his best season in the NFL. He won NFL MVP for the first time in his career, throwing 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. He added another 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

The Bills finished 13-4 in the regular season, good enough for first place in the AFC East. However, Allen once again lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

Steinfeld is coming off a leading role in Ryan Coogler's Sinners. The movie has been a box office hit, grossing over $350 million worldwide to date.

She first gained notoriety for her role in the Pitch Perfect series. Steinfeld also starred in The Edge of Seventeen in 2016, which was her breakthrough.

Her other notable roles include Bumblebee and voicing Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Verse series. She also plays Kate Bishop in the MCU, beginning with Hawkeye in 2021. Soon, she will reprise her role of Gwen Stacy in Beyond the Spider-Verse.