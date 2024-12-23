Buffalo Bills fans held their breath for a moment during the game against the New England Patriots when it looked as if something was wrong with Josh Allen's hand. Despite the concern, Allen continued to play and the Bills won the game, but afterward, the quarterback did admit there was something wrong with his hand.

“Bills QB Josh Allen said that he lost some feeling in his right hand from the injury,” Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He went to throw the ball and had no feeling in his right hand. Went on to say ‘glad it’s gone now.'”

Allen mentioned that it took about five to 10 minutes for the feeling to come back in his hand. Allen has been dealing with injuries to his hand since the beginning of the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Sources say Allen has played through most of his MVP-caliber season with a fractured left hand,” Rapoport reported. “Allen broke his non-throwing hand in the fourth quarter of Week 1's win over the Cardinals…Allen said after the game that he was ‘fine' and he missed no time. On the team's subsequent injury reports, Allen was listed as a full participant…While it was known Allen had a hand injury — he was on the injury report until after Buffalo's Week 12 bye — the severity and nature of his injury was not previously known.”

If the Bills want a chance of making a deep playoff run this season, they're going to have to hope Allen can stay healthy.

Josh Allen having MVP season for Bills

Josh Allen is having an outstanding season for the Bills and has led them to a 12-3 record, which is second-best in the AFC. The offense has been hard to stop during the second half of the season, and the defense is taking strides at the right time. It wouldn't be a surprise if Allen went home with the NFL MVP this season, but it may be a close battle between him and Lamar Jackson.

Since the Bills have the better record, they might end up giving it to Allen. It would probably mean a lot to him to win the award, but the ultimate goal for him is most likely getting to the Super Bowl. Over the past few seasons, the Chiefs have been the team to get in his way, and there's a chance they could be in the way again.

The Bills beat the Chiefs this season and are the only team so far to do so. That alone can show that they're ready for the matchup if they have to see them in the postseason.