The Buffalo Bills have gotten off to a hot start in their Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Josh Allen has already thrown for 114 yards in the first quarter, and after finding Stefon Diggs on the other end of a 52-yard bomb on third-and-15, Allen linked up with his favorite tight end in Dawson Knox in the end zone, with Knox making a spectacular, one-handed grab to give the Bills an early 7-0 lead over the Dolphins.

The Dolphins tried to send pressure on Allen throughout this drive, and after Jerome Baker picked up a sack, Allen quickly made them pay by linking up with Diggs on an absolute bomb down the field. And then on the next play, Knox made a fantastic catch on a beautifully thrown pass from Allen, managing to keep both of his feet in bounds while also maintaining control of the ball in the process.

Sure enough, it wouldn’t be long before the Bills got the ball back and found their way back into the end zone. After a Dean Marlowe interception gave Buffalo good field position, Allen quickly brought the Bills into the red zone, and James Cook capped off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown to give Buffalo a 14-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game.

This game was predicted to be a blowout by many with Tua Tagovailoa being forced to miss the contest, and so far, it’s gone exactly according to that script. It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins can put up a fight, but it may not even matter, because the Bills offense has been on fire in the first-quarter of this game.