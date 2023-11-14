Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been the subject of wildfire trolling on social media following his ugly game against Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos on MNF. Various fans and pundits spewed their venom on Allen's atrocious performance in Week 10.

Former Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl defensive back Richard Sherman was one of them. He weighed in on Josh Allen's showing against the Broncos on Monday.

“The Josh Allen conversation NEEDS to be had! It's getting out of hand,” Sherman tweeted.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III also chimed in. He felt fans should see Dak Prescott's interceptions in the same light they see Josh Allen's.

Josh Allen's nightmarish game on MNF 

Josh Allen c0mpleted 15 of 26 passes for 177 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the Bills' 24-22 loss to the Broncos on Monday.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson outplayed Allen on MNF. The former completed 24 of 29 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Allen's bewildering interception to Denver defensive back Justin Simmons in the first quarter seemed like an ominous sign.

Sure enough, Josh Allen had his worst game of the 2023 NFL season. Not only did he throw the ball away twice, but he also lost a fumble to the Broncos.

Despite Allen's atrocious performance under center, the Bills still had a chance to win the game. Alas, Will Lutz's 36-yard field goal as time expired helped the Broncos build on their three-game winning streak.

As for Josh Allen and the Bills, they fell to 5-5. Buffalo has now lost three of its past four games. They hardly resemble the team that has won an average of 12 games the past three seasons. The Bills have been a perennial Super Bowl contender in recent years. Sadly, that hasn't been the case in 2023.

Unless Bills head coach Sean McDermott pulls a rabbit out of his hat, their chances of winning their first Super Bowl are slowly slipping away.