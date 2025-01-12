The Buffalo Bills smoked the Denver Broncos 31-7 in the Wild Card Round. It is the fourth straight year Buffalo has been in the Divisional Round while Denver has failed to advance in their first appearance since 2015. The conversation after the game mostly focused on Buffalo's dominating performance. But Josh Allen knew he had to address the viral conversation he had with a referee in the middle of the game.

Expand Tweet

CBS cameras caught Allen chatting with referee Bill Vinovich after the Bills missed a third-down opportunity. Allen thought there should have been a holding call on the defense but it was not called. Reporters asked him after the game what they were chatting about.

Expand Tweet

“I wasn't happy with what was going on and I was yelling a little bit. He just said ‘Don't be yelling.' So my bad. Sorry, Bill.”

When asked if Vinovich apologized for missing the call, Allen said “I won't say anything about that.” So whether or not the official apologized for missing the call or not we will never know. But the penalty would not have changed the outcome of this game. The Bills blew out the Broncos in the second half to win on Wild Card Weekend again.

The Bills must carry momentum into Ravens' re-match

The Bills have won five straight division titles and have made the playoffs in six straight seasons. But they have only played in one AFC title game in those runs and have lost three Divisional Round games. Their only win in the round came against the Ravens in January 2021 before they lost to the Chiefs.

Earlier this year, the Bills traveled to Baltimore to face a Ravens team off to a slow start. Even though Buffalo was 3-0, they were smoked 35-10 in that game. But this time, Lamar Jackson will hit the road and face a team that is 9-0 at home this year. Allen and crew have momentum after a fantastic regular season and need to slay the Divisional Round demons.

The game will feature the likely top-two finishers in the NFL MVP race. Jackson is going for his third and second in a row with his most dynamic passing season yet. Allen is going for his first, and the Bills' first since Thurman Thomas in 1991. While the Chiefs have dominated the AFC this decade, each of these teams is looking for revenge this season after prior playoff defeats.