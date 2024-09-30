The Baltimore Ravens are back in the thick of things in the AFC. Things were looking grim for Baltimore just two weeks into the season, after they suffered close losses to Kansas City and Las Vegas. Now the Ravens are 2-2 after delivering a decisive victory on Sunday Night Football against the Bills.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton had a unique perspective on the victory.

“I think it says a lot, but at the same time we didn't win a Super Bowl today,” Hamilton said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. “We've got to come out against the Bengals next week, a division game… going on the road. Big one for us today, but we've got to move forward to next week.”

Hamilton had a great game. He lead the Ravens in tackles with seven and made some crucial stops that helped shut down the Bills on offense.

Hamilton was clearly trying not to say Super Bowl during his press conference, especially after he slipped up and said it once before. It does seem clear that Baltimore is focused like no other team in the NFL on getting to a Super Bowl after losing in last year's AFC Championship Game.

“It's only Week 4 and we're trying to get to what we didn't get to last year,” Hamilton said. “We've got a long road ahead of us but I think we're on a good path.”

As Hamilton noted, next up for the Ravens is the Bengals in a crucial divisional matchup.

Derrick Henry has historic game, leads Ravens to victory over the Bills

Derrick Henry led the Ravens to victory on Sunday night.

Henry took his first carry of the game 87 yards for a touchdown, and the rest was history. He had a historic performance, rushing 24 times for 199 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 10 yards and a touchdown.

QB Lamar Jackson heaped praise on Henry for the monster performance.

“Derrick Henry, you know, he opened up the play-action game,” Jackson told reporters during the postgame press conference.

Jackson also praised the o-line and the rest of the offense for opening up space for Henry.

“Our offensive line did a great job, giving Derrick lanes. Receivers did a great job as well, you know, blocking down the field and letting Derrick do his things. Shout out to the tight ends as well.”

Henry gave a humble response to his performance after the game.

“The Bills are a great team,” Henry said after the game, per ESPN. “They’ve been hitting on all cylinders. We played a great game against them tonight. We were the better team tonight, but I’m sure they’ll fix things the next coming up weeks. We’re just focused on being 1-0 this week.”

Derrick Henry is worth every penny of his two-year, $16 million contract.