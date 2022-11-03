Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are hard to beat not only because their quarterback is arguably the best in the NFL right now but also because everyone on the team seems to love playing for him. Just take a look at how Allen daps it up with each of his teammates on the field. Each handshake is even unique. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers might have to jot down some notes.

The Bills have been early spotless this season. While they no longer have an undefeated record like the Philadelphia Eagles, their 6-1 slate is still elite. Plus they have had a tougher schedule so far than the Eagles. Josh Allen and the Bills have wins against the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo is also on a three-game undefeated roll since stepping on a landmine in Week e against the Miami Dolphins on the road. If anything, that loss to the Dolphins only gave the Bills even more fuel to be better the rest of the way.

Coming off a bye in Week 7, the Bills flexed their muscles anew by taking down Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at home last Sunday. Buffalo has every reason to feel good and celebrate, but the goal is still out there for the team. The Bills are looking to have their victory daps in the Super Bowl in 2023, which they are still looking on track to appear in, based on how they have dominated the field through eight weeks of football.