Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen says it played through pain for most of the 2023 season.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is revealing more information about how his shoulder was affected by an injury this season. Allen says he couldn't throw the football the way he wanted due to the impact of the injury, per ESPN.

Allen hurt his shoulder during the season in a week 6 game against the New York Giants. The pain lingered throughout the year until the last month of the campaign, Allen said. The gunslinger is known for playing through pain, but wasn't able to go through his normal throwing mechanics due to that shoulder.

The Bills finished the 2023 season losing to the Kansas City Chiefs at home in the AFC Divisional Playoff Round. It was yet another defeat at the hands of the Chiefs in the AFC playoffs. The Bills have now lost to the Chiefs three of the last four years in the AFC Divisional Round or Championship matchup.

The franchise needs to offload some this offseason, as the team is $52 million over the salary cap, per ESPN. The Bills will need to get rid of some talent this offseason to make up for that financial statistic. Josh Allen will most certainly hope that the franchise can keep as much talent in western New York as possible, so the Bills can give it another shot in the AFC playoffs.

Time is ticking for the Bills to get over that hump and back to the Super Bowl. The franchise hasn't been to the Super Bowl since the famous run it had in the early 1990s, when the Bills lost four Super Bowl games to the Washington Redskins, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.