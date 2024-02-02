Stefon Diggs doesn't know what the future holds for him and the Bills.

Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills suffered a fate this season that was all too familiar. They fell just short of their goals by losing in the playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills had a strong end to the regular season and ended up getting the #2 seed in the AFC. They got the Chiefs at home, but it was another close, heartbreaking loss for Buffalo. After another season of disappointment, Diggs' future with the team is in question.

The Pro Bowl Games are currently going on and Stefon Diggs is in attendance. He had another good year with the Bills as he hauled in 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. Diggs is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and he plays with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Josh Allen. The two of them make a great duo, but it could be coming to an end.

“I feel like I take it day by day,” Diggs said when he was asked about his future with the Bills, according to an article from ESPN. “Obviously, there's a lot of changes going on, a lot of things going on. I can't really put the carriage before the horse, you know what I'm saying? But I got a great offseason in front of me to put a lot of work in and kind of build around what we got and what we're doing. I can't tell you what the future holds, but I'm still being me.”

Diggs faced these same questions about his future with the Bills earlier this season. His words were a little bit different then.

“I've never really said anything about being unhappy or any instance of that,” Diggs said. “So, when you're drawing conclusions as to stuff I've never said, that's what kind of troubles me. … I've spoken true words. I've said the same thing over and over and over.”

The Bills star has always spoken what he truly feels, and it's clear now that there he is a chance that he will leave Buffalo. If that's the case, he will certainly get a lot of attention from teams across the league.