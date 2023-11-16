Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner says he's watched the tape and he disagrees with Bills head coach Sean McDermott's Ken Dorsey firing.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott made a bold move to shake things up this week after the team’s brutal 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football that dropped them to 5-5 on the season. He fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, replacing him with quarterback coach Joe Brady for the remainder of the season. While lots of Bills were pining for this move, many in the media disagreed with it, including Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

“I was told a couple times this week I was a “lazy” analyst (if ppl only knew) on a couple of @BuffaloBills takes I had,” Warner tweeted on Thursday after the Dorsey firing. “so went back & looked at previous 4 games of Bills O to see if what I thought the 1st time was verified… I don’t believe their O was broke, lots out there for the taking by play-call/design, just weren’t executing as well as they did earlier in league… if this is solely based off on-field results, I disagree with the firing of Ken Dorsey!”

Why the Ken Dorsey firing had to happen

Media stat heads and former players often disagree on most NFL topics, but the Ken Dorsey firing is uniting these two groups.

The football hipsters point to things like the Bills offense being third in DVOA, first in success rate, third in EPA per play, and so on. Ex-players, like Warner, will tell you that Dorsey’s offensive concepts were solid, and it was just Josh Allen and his receivers not executing that led to the team’s struggles on the scoreboard.

All this is fine. But the truth is this: The Bills are 5-5, they haven’t scored more than 25 points since Week 4, and Allen leads the league in interceptions. The team is now in serious danger of missing the playoffs, and Sean McDermott had to do something.

His options to shake this team awake were to resign himself, cut Allen, or fire Dorsey. Options A and B don’t seem all that realistic, so he went with what was behind Door C. Kurt Warner might not like that, but it had to be done.