The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. It is time to continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Bills-Steelers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Bills-Steelers Odds

Buffalo Bills: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +210

Pittsburgh Steelers: -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 37.5 (-115)

Under: 37.5 (-105)

How to Watch Bills vs. Steelers Preseason

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread/Win

Buffalo got whooped in their week one preseason game. However, that might not be the case in this one. The Bills allowed 33 points in week one, but the Steelers are not a great offensive team. Pittsburgh scored just 12 points in their week one game. The Steelers fumbled four times in the loss. The Bills should be able to hold it down on defense, no matter who is on the field.

Buffalo played their starters for a few drives in week one, but they were not able to get anything going. However, the Steelers were not great on defense in their first game. Pittsburgh did not put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and they had just three sacks. The Bills should have plenty of time to throw in the pocket and do some damage. If the Bills complete their passes, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bills were not good on offense in the first week of the preseason. The biggest problem they had is their ability to protect the quarterback. The Bills were sacked eight times in the loss, and their quarterbacks were hit 12 times. Along with that, the Bills were tackled nine times behind the line of scrimmage. This means their offensive line was just not good. The Steelers do not need to get to the quarterback that much, but they should be able to put a lot of pressure on whoever is in the pocket. If they can do that, the Steelers will win this game.

The Bills allowed 33 points in their game against the Chicago Bears. The most damage was done on the ground. The Bears rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns against the Bills. Pittsburgh is a team that will be more productive on the ground rather than through the air this season. With Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Justin Fields, and some more of their backups, the Steelers should be able to do a similar amount of damage with their rushing game against Buffalo. The Steelers' offense will start with their ground attack, so if it is good, they will win.

Final Bills-Steelers Prediction & Pick

I would not be surprised if this game was low-scoring. I do not see the Bills giving up another 33 points in this game, and I do not foresee the Steelers scoring too much. Because of this, I think the game will be close. However, I do not think the Steelers should be 5.5-point favorites. For that reason, I am going to take the Bills to cover the spread. Even if they do not win, I think they will keep the game within five points.

Final Bills-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Bills +5.5 (-105)