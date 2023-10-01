The Buffalo Bills faced a huge test in Week 4 when they hosted the high-scoring and razor-sharp Miami Dolphins. The Bills were more that ready for the challenge as they pummeled the visitors from South Florida by a 48-20 margin. While the offense provided the highlights, safety Micah Hyde and the Buffalo defense prevented Tua Tagoavailoa from lighting up the scoreboard.

Micah Hyde on Hamlin: I'm so proud of this guy right here… I love him to death. Hyde adds he's extremely sad for Tre White. "2-7 is a big part of this team." — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) October 1, 2023

Hyde was able to intercept Tagovailoa and he also produced 5 tackles. After the game, Hyde explained how proud he was that fellow Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was able to play in his first regular-season game since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field January 2 against Cincinnati.

While the Bills were successful in limiting the Miami attack, they suffered a potentially brutal loss as corneback Tre'Davious White suffered an Achilles injury and he had to be carted off the field. White was unable to put any weight on the leg.

The Bills have dominated the Dolphins when the two teams play in upstate New York. Buffalo has won 8 straight home games against Miami.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had an outstanding game against the Dolphins as he completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards with 4 TD passes. He also added another touchdown on the ground.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs dominated against the Miami secondary. He caught 6 passes for 120 yards and he made it into the endzone 3 times. The emotional Diggs celebrated the last TD reception by firing the ball high into the stands.

Matt Milano joined Micah Hyde as a key defensive factor with 10 tackles and 1 forced fumble.