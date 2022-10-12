Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed

The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.

Hyde officially underwent surgery on his neck earlier this week, and emerged from the operation unscathed. It’s clear that Hyde won’t be returning this season, but the Bills and their many fans were curious to hear what the timetable for his recovery would be. Reports have emerged saying that Hyde will spend the next 6-9 months recovering, with the hope being that he will be good to go for the 2023 season.

#Bills All-Pro safety Micah Hyde, placed on season-ending IR last month, recently underwent successful surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck and has a six-to-9-month recovery ahead, per source. Surgery was performed by spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 12, 2022

It’s great to hear that Hyde’s surgery went well, as neck injuries can be very serious, especially in the NFL. There was no doubt Hyde would not be returning at any point this season considering he was placed on season-ending injured reserve after Week 2, but it’s good to officially have a timetable for his return. While the Bills will obviously exercise caution with Hyde, a 2023 return doesn’t seem out of the picture for the star safety, and he could techinically be ready for the start of the season.

For the 2022 season, Buffalo will continue to role with Damar Hamlin as Jordan Poyer’s new partner at the back of the Bills defense. Buffalo’s secondary is strong enough to overcome Hyde’s loss, but they will miss him for the rest of the season. Either way, this is an encouraging update on Micah Hyde, and the Bills and their fans will be looking forward to his potential return next season.