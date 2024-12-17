The Buffalo Bills look like an unstoppable force right now. Buffalo is 11-3 heading into Week 16 after demolishing Detroit 48-42 on Sunday. The Bills are poised to make a deep playoff run thanks to the strong QB play of Josh Allen. One NFC defender dropped a spicy take surrounding Allen on Tuesday.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons dropped a subtle take about Josh Allen on The Edge with Micah Parsons.

“They’re doing this without none of the top receivers they had previously the year before,” Parsons said. “Gabe Davis is not on the Buffalo Bills. Stefon Diggs is not on the Buffalo Bills. So it’s impressive what Josh Allen has been able to do and the points he’s been putting up without a more talented roster. Now this is what a superstar quarterback caliber looks like. You know he’s getting paid the big bucks and he’s playing at such a high level. It’s so impressive.”

It is easy to view Parsons' statement as inadvertently taking a shot at Dak Prescott. This certainly wouldn't be the first time.

Back in November, Parsons and teammate Trevon Diggs had a similar gaffe. The pair appeared on a podcast and starting naming the best quarterbacks in the NFL. They named eight players, and none of them were Dak Prescott.

However, Parsons could simply be impressed by how Josh Allen has played recently. He wouldn't be the only one.

Colin Cowherd drops all-time take about Bills' Josh Allen

Colin Cowherd may be the biggest Josh Allen fan on the planet.

Cowherd dropped some spicy takes about Allen on Monday, proclaiming the most talented quarterback of all time.

“Josh Allen is the most talented quarterback I’ve ever seen,” Cowherd said. “I'll die on that hill,” Cowherd said. “We're all lucky we were born in a time you can watch him. I've never seen anything like it.”

Cowherd made the argument that trophies are not the same as talent. He sees Allen as head and shoulders ahead of other legendary NFL quarterbacks.

“Don’t confuse trophies with talent,” Cowherd said. “(Tom) Brady’s got more trophies than Mahomes. Patrick’s more talented. I always thought John Elway was like the greatest athlete — remember he was gonna play for the Yankees or the NFL — to play quarterback. Compared to Josh Allen, John Elway looks small and lumbering. The kid’s unbelievable. I’ve never seen a quarterback this good. I mean size or mobility, A-plus, plus, plus, plus, plus. It’s a little Lebron (James) in his prime. It’s a little (Shohei) Otani, a little Tiger (Woods). Where you can put the best athletes in the world out there, and he’s a notch above that.”

He also highlighted Allen's impressive rushing ability, which gives him another edge over other quarterbacks.

“Since entering the NFL, he has the second-most rushing touchdowns,” Cowherd said. “He’s a quarterback.”

The only thing Allen needs to cement his name in NFL history is a Super Bowl win. Hopefully the Bills can get it done this season.

Next up for the Bills is a Week 16 matchup against the Patriots.