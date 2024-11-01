In discussing the rapid ascension of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels on The Edge, Dallas Cowboys defensive stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs started reeling off their top signal-callers in the NFL. Unfortunately, after naming eight quarterbacks, neither mentioned their quarterback, Dak Prescott.

After naming about 25% of the NFL's starting quarterbacks, you'd think Parsons or Diggs could've said, “Oh yeah, Dak!” Apparently not. They even included Jalen Hurts, so that's two NFC East quarterbacks, including Daniels with no Prescott.

So, just to recap, they have Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold as their top quarterbacks. Even if the Prescott omission wasn't intentional, it can't be a positive reflection of the team's locker room.

There's no way Travis Kelce during a podcast is talking about the game's best quarterbacks and leaves out Mahomes. Or if Deebo Samuel or George Kittle are interviewed and discussing the best quarterbacks, they would mention Brock Purdy, right? That's just what good teammates do!

Cowboys' vibes are all the way down

Parsons (ankle), Jordan Phillips (wrist) and DaRon Bland (foot) are all out for Week 9. Diggs (calf), Linval Joseph (back), Eric Kendricks (shoulder), Zack Martin (shoulder) and Nick Vigil (foot) are questionable for Week 9.

If you're anticipating the Cowboys making a move ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the latest messaging from executive VP Stephen Jones doesn't indicate that it is a sure thing that will happen.

“We’ll do business as usual,” Jones said. “We’ve got a lot of good players that are going to be coming back over the next three or four weeks. We also know that’s an important part of this. I know no one likes to hear about the business side of it, but the salary cap is what it is. Obviously we made some tough decisions in the offseason, so we’re looking for younger guys who can help. But if the right deal pops itself up, then we’ll certainly look at that.”

For what it's worth, Prescott continues to take accountability for his inconsistent play and knows he must play better against the Atlanta Falcons this week, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

“I've got to be better. Simple as that,” Prescott said. “Take it for how it is, look at those plays independently, look at the other ones that probably could have been or could've turned out a different way than they did. But you're never going to knock my confidence.”

The 3-4 Cowboys are falling further behind in the NFC East. With five divisional matchups left on their schedule, they'll need to make the most of their limited opportunities to climb back into the NFC playoff picture. In his most recent NFL Power Rankings, ClutchPoints' Mike Johrendt has Dallas slotted at No. 20.