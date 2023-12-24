NFL fans roast Stefon Diggs for his wardrobe decisions ahead of the Bills-Chargers game.

The Buffalo Bills face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. However, all the buzz before kickoff is centered around Stefon Diggs for his wardrobe decision. So much so, that NFL fans can't help but roast the superstar wide receiver on social media.

Diggs arrived at the stadium in what looked like a kilt. Not that there's anything wrong with that. However, his shoes and sock choices aren't a great look. On top of that, the Bills' star receiver wore a letterman's jacket. So, basically, he looks like a high school cheerleader showing up to school for spirit week.

I'm not sure why the NFL used three fire emojis in that tweet. There's nothing fire about that outfit whatsoever. Fans around the league couldn't agree more, as nearly everyone was roasting Stefon Diggs.

Reminds me of someone! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0TDhVBKtzQ — El Pooopi (@ElPooopi) December 23, 2023

The Bills wide receiver made a fashion statement.

bro thinks that’s fashion — casey (@sportsby_me) December 23, 2023

We're all asking the same question.

Hopefully, this outfit isn't an example of how Stefon Diggs plays on Saturday night, because those clothes are horrible. But hey, professional athletes tend to test the boundaries of fashion. But this fit is just ridiculous.

Luckily, Diggs is an amazing wide receiver. The Bills' superstar is easily Josh Allen's favorite target. He's been one of the best in the game for a hot minute. Heading into the Chargers game, Diggs has totaled 1,041 yards and eight touchdowns off of 91 receptions. He'll need to have another big game if Buffalo hopes to keep their playoff hopes alive. If not, then their road to the postseason becomes a tad more difficult.