Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines will be returning to the team next season on a reworked contract, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“Nyhiem Hines is in the process of reworking his deal to stay in Buffalo, sources say,” wrote Garafolo on Monday morning. “He’ll convert part of his base salary to signing bonus to provide some cap relief. Incentives added give him the chance to earn more than his previously scheduled $4.79 million in ’23.”

The Bills acquired Hines in a midseason trade with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, and it looks like the club will be keeping him around — on a pay cut — in 2023.

The running back is under contract for 2023 and 2024, but didn’t have any guaranteed money under his previous deal. The Bills could have cut him and saved $4.79 million against the cap without any dead money, according to Pro Football Talk.

Hines was a fourth-round pick in 2018, and although he was a key offensive playmaker with the Colts, that success didn’t translate to Buffalo. The 26-year-olds best season came in 2020, when he ran for 862 yards from scrimmage and scored seven touchdowns.

“But while Hines provided one of the season’s key moments with his two kickoff returns for touchdowns in Buffalo’s Week 18 victory over New England, Hines did not get fully integrated into the Bills’ offense in 2022,” wrote Myles Simmons of PFT. “He played only 66 snaps on the unit in nine games, recording six carries for -3 yards and five catches for 53 yards with a touchdown.”

Nyheim Hines caught two passes for 11 yards and a fumble in the postseason, and will be hoping to have better results with the Buffalo Bills in 2023 as he competes for touches with Devin Singletary and James Cook.