After Week 4’s 35-10 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills fans didn’t have many reasons to panic. The Bills are 3-1 at the top of the AFC East division but will head into Week 5’s matchup against the New York Jets shorthanded. Head coach Sean McDermott ruled out wide receiver Khalil Shakir and defensive tackle Ed Oliver for Sunday’s game, per NFL Network’s Adam Schefter.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott ruled out Khalil Shakir and Ed Oliver for Sunday’s game against the Texans,” Schefter reported after Shakir missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Oliver, who suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Thursday, recorded one sack and three run stops through four games. Shakir has been one of starting quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite options on offense, catching 18 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns through Week 4. He was seen in a walking boot after Sunday’s loss and did not participate in practice throughout the week.

Sean McDermott addresses Bills’ defensive shortcomings

After surrendering 35 points in Week 4’s loss, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed his defensive shortcomings this week. In the wake of defensive end Von Miller’s four-game suspension and a slew of injuries, including key pieces such as linebacker Terrel Bernard, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, safety Taylor Rapp, and linebacker Matt Milano, McDermott is adopting a “next man up” mentality for the 2024 NFL season, per CBS Sports’ Ralph Ventre.

“It’s an opportunity for someone on our football team to step up,” McDermott said. “The job is to move forward.”

All signs point to fifth-round rookie defensive end Javon Solomon as the likeliest candidate for that opportunity. He led the NCAA FBS with 16.0 sacks in 2023. In the meantime, Milano won’t be back until December while Rapp is in concussion protocol, which will keep him on the sidelines until Week 6.

In an encouraging update, neither Bernard nor Johnson was listed on the injured reserve list and participated in practice on Thursday.