The Buffalo Bills have had a strong start to the 2024 NFL season. Four games in, the Bills possess a 3-1 record after their Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. However, the team took a major blow with the suspension of veteran linebacker Von Miller. The NFL suspended Miller for four games due to his violation of the league's Personal Conduct policy. Head coach Sean McDermott expressed the gravity of Miller's absence with a demand for his team.

Sean McDermott gave his thoughts on the situation in a briefing with reporters on Wednesday:

“It’s certainly an unfortunate situation and we respect the decision made by the league, and really it’s out of our control,” McDermott said via the Bills team website, noted by Mike Florio of NBC Sports. “And what we need to focus on is it’s an opportunity for someone on our football team to step up.”

McDermott noted how Von Miller's suspension is not the only challenge Buffalo's defense has had to face. He sees Miller's absence as an opportunity for a step-up contributor.

“[The defense] had to deal with quite a few situations, injuries, now in this case the suspension with Von. So I expect the same, quite honestly, somebody is going to step up. That’s what’s in that locker room. Somebody needs to step up and they have to this point,” McDermott added.

Miller will be eligible to be reinstated on Oct. 28 after the Bill's Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Until then, Buffalo's other contributors must find a way to help the defense stay afloat. Through his first four games in 2024, Miller totaled five solo tackles and three sacks. He entered his third season with the Bills at the start of the year.

Buffalo is gearing up for a tough road matchup against the Houston Texans on Oct. 6.