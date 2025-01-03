With the AFC Playoff Picture shaping up after the Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in Week 17, the Buffalo Bills made a move at signing a third quarterback for the upcoming postseason, per Ian Rapoport on X.

“The #Bills have signed QB Mike White, who could get some playing time with Josh Allen only making a cameo on Sunday, to the 53-man roster. He also could end up as the emergency QB in the playoffs now.”

After leaving the game early in their 40-14 blowout against the New York Jets, Allen won't be playing much in Week 18 to preserve him for the upcoming playoff run.

Now, following their signing, the Bills' quarterback room consists of Allen, Mitch Trubisky, and Mike White.

Bills QB Mike White nearing completion of AFC East tour

After being a fifth-round pick in 2018 to the Dallas Cowboys, White would join the New York Jets in 2019, making his first appearance in the AFC East.

In his time with the Jets, White made eight appearances through 2021 and 2022, having his strongest season in 2022.

Throughout the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Jets, White completed 62.2% of his passes for 2,145 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Although he showed promise in his 415-yard game against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021, he never evolved into a starting-caliber quarterback with the Jets.

Then, in 2023, White went to his second AFC East team, signing with the Miami Dolphins once Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion.

With the Dolphins, White played just 53 snaps. However, in those snaps, White completed 83.3% of passes for 74 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

So, with few opportunities to see the field, the Dolphins released White ahead of the 2024 season, with the Bills signing him to their practice squad just days later.

Now, as the Bills look to make a deep playoff run, they bolstered their quarterback room, re-signing White as an emergency third option.

After the 49ers had both of their rostered quarterbacks get injured in the NFC Championship game, the NFL revised their emergency quarterback rule.

And with the style of play of the Bills' starting quarterback, having an emergency third option is a smart move for Buffalo.