The Miami Dolphins have added to their quarterback group after inking former New York Jets signal-caller Mike White on a two-year deal. The deal is worth up to $16 million.

White will slot in behind Tua Tagovailoa, whose fifth-year option on his rookie deal was picked up by the Dolphins last week.

White was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Dallas Cowboys before he wound up on the Jets. He showed flashes of being a solid quarterback in the NFL when he took over for former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson last season. His numbers on paper were mediocre (three passing touchdowns to four interceptions) but his leadership is what stuck out to New York’s locker room after he took over for Wilson.

White’s time in New York seemed to be running out after the team had been pushing for the acquisition of Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers. White previously stated he was going to test the market to find an opportunity that makes sense with where he is at in his career.

“With these past couple of years, everything is so up and down with no guarantees, especially in this profession,” he said at the end of the season. “If anything, just for my wife and I, [we’d like] some stability, hopefully, is what we’re looking for. I just want the right situation, and I’m sure that’ll present itself at some point.”

White signing with the Dolphins comes after the team recently traded for All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey this past week.