The San Francisco 49ers saw their season come to the end at the hands of a 31-7 drubbing by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. However, with all of San Francisco’s quarterbacks getting hurt, it’s hard to discredit the 49ers. The NFL is now looking to ensure what happens to the 49ers doesn’t happen again.

With both Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson going down with injuries, the 49ers were forced to employ running back Christian McCaffrey at quarterback. Now, the NFL is having discussion about a third QB rule. via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

The rule would allow teams to carry an emergency QB on gamedays for situations like the 49ers’. That contingency option would give teams like the 49ers another option in a worst-case scenario situation. While no deal is set in stone, the change is being highly considered by the NFL’s competition committee.

While Brock Purdy started the game, he suffered a brutal elbow injury that was revealed to be a torn UCL. He was replaced by Josh Johnson, who went down with a concussion of his own. McCaffrey was then put under center, but attempted just one pass. Despite his worrisome injury, Purdy was inserted back into the game. However, he only threw four passes overall.

That number of quarterback injuries immediately dashed the 49ers’ chances. It also led to an overall lopsided game as San Francisco didn’t score in the second half. Philadelphia was able to take advantage of the depleted offense.

It’s rare to see a team completely run out of quarterbacks on gameday. But it happened to the 49ers in the most crucial stage. The NFL is looking to take steps towards that situation never happening again.