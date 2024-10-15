The Buffalo Bills are kings of the AFC East once again. Buffalo withstood New York on Monday Night Football, squeaking out a 23-20 victory in a tight divisional contest. This crucial game could have ended with the Jets on top of the division, but instead the Bills pull even further ahead in the division race. One former NFL coach predicted the most important play of the game that sealed a Buffalo victory.

Rex Ryan, former NFL coach of both the Jets and Bills, was a guest on the ManningCast alternate broadcast for Monday Night Football. Ryan predicted what the Bills would do on a crucial third down with less than two minutes left in the game.

“Third down, you gotta be careful here,” Ryan warned the Manning brothers. “Because Josh Allen becomes a runner in this situation. I've seen it time and time again. To close out games in particular.”

That's exactly what Josh Allen did. The Bills motioned a running back to the right side of the field, drawing eyes that in that direction. That gave Allen just enough of an edge to sprint left and pick up a first down.

Rex Ryan clearly knows a thing or two about football.

Bonkers Bills-Jets stats highlights extreme impact of penalties on MNF game

The first half of Monday Night Football was exciting for both teams, capped off with a Hail Mary touchdown to Jets WR Allen Lazard. However, the second half was less exciting from a scoring perspective.

The referees were one significant factor that bogged down the game. In fact, one ridiculous stat shows just how often the refs were throwing laundry around.

New York and Buffalo combined for 204 penalty yards for the entire game. That alone is crazy, averaging 102 penalty yards per team. It gets worse when you compare it to the other scrimmage yards leaders for the game. Breece Hall had 169 and Ray Davis had 152. Both dwarfed by the penalty yards total.

In case you're curious, it required 22 accepted penalties to get that 204 penalty yards total.

Poor officiating was a central theme of the final game on the Week 6 slate. It remains to be seen if the NFL will react to this situation later this week.