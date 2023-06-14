Stefon Diggs made headlines earlier this week after he was absent from Buffalo Bills' minicamp practice — but head coach Sean McDermott backed up his star wide receiver on Wednesday.

“There's a lot of things out there that aren't accurate,” McDermott told reporters. “Let me be clear: Stef did everything that he was asked to do.”

“He was here Monday, and executed his physical on time. Stef reported yesterday and reported for meetings at which time we had a good conversation with great communication, and we got to a point yesterday where we just felt like we all needed a break and some space. I gave Stef permission to get some space and to head out, and we picked up those conversations after practice.”

Sean McDermott says he excused Stefon Diggs from practice yesterday. He opened up a lot more about this 👇🏼#Bills #BillsMafia @Cover1 pic.twitter.com/hJNJJD1pKO — Greg Vorse (@GregVorse) June 14, 2023

The last time Diggs was seen in a Bills uniform was during Buffalo's AFC Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He showed his frustration on the sideline during and after the game, and skipped the teams voluntary OTAs last month.

Regardless of those concerning instances, McDermott laid it out for reporters that the star wide receiver missing minicamp earlier this week was an excused absence.

“Let me make it clear, it was not Stef leaving unexcused, he was excused by me,” McDermott finished. “Those conversations have got us to what I think and believe is a great spot.”

It's certainly good to hear for Bills fans, as it was truly puzzling as to why Stefon Diggs wasn't at practice earlier this week. He signed a massive four-year contract last April, and is set to make over $24 million in 2023.

Whatever the mysterious issue is between Diggs and the Bills, it looks like Sean McDermott is not overly concerned about his team's best receiver.