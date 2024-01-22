Sean McDermott got brutally honest on Tyler Bass following his missed field goal in the Bills' defeat against the Chiefs.

Tyler Bass missed a chance to tie Sunday's playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs after missing a late field goal. With the Buffalo Bills trailing 27-24 with 1:47 remaining in the game, Bass missed a 44-yard attempt. Bills head coach Sean McDermott is still confident in Bass despite the missed kick.

McDermott said the Bills have “full confidence” in Bass, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Bills suffer another devastating playoff loss

The Bills have been one of the better regular season teams in the NFL over the past few years. Buffalo has not been able to find as much success in the NFL playoffs, especially when facing the Chiefs.

McDermott is still confident in Bass, but admitted to being “extremely disappointed” after the defeat, via Getzenberg as well.

“I'm extremely disappointed. I mean, you put so much time into this,” he said. “We put so much time into a season, let alone this game, and the preparation for it, and to come out and to not perform the way I'd hoped we would've, it's extremely disappointing and frustrating and it's a type of situation in our business where you got to spend the whole offseason thinking about it, but it drives you harder, if that's even possible to drive someone harder, drives you harder to come back next season and continue to work at it.”

Josh Allen echoed a similar sentiment. The Bills quarterback has also been an incredible regular season performer. In all reality, Allen has enjoyed some impressive moments in the postseason. Winning ultimately defines success in the playoffs, however.

“Every season if you don’t win, it’s a failed season,” Allen said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “That’s the nature of the business. There’s one happy team at the end of the season, really. And when it’s not you, and you’re so close, it sucks. Losing sucks.”

The future remains bright for the Bills. Buffalo still features a talented roster with potential. If they cannot find a way to reach the Super Bowl within the next couple of years, though, the Bills may need to start over.