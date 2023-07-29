The Buffalo Bills have been Super Bowl contenders the last three seasons. Unfortunately for them, they have not been able to get by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bengals, who faced off in the AFC Championship Game in each of the last two years.

Buffalo is yet to win a Super Bowl. It has not played in the game since 1993, when it lost in the Super Bowl for the fourth consecutive year. Bills coach Sean McDermott is motivating his team to get back and win the Super Bowl by posting a photo of the Lombardi Trophy between one of the goalposts at the team's indoor practice facility, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

“It's just a daily reminder of what we're here to do and what we're trying to accomplish,” McDermott said, via Volin. “It's just really a standard for us, what we're trying to accomplish each year.”

Last season, Buffalo lost to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional round, 27-10. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was notably frustrated at quarterback Josh Allen during the game and did not speak to reporters after the game.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

McDermott said he is trying to keep the team focused on its goal.

“We're here to win a world championship,” McDermott said. “It's trying to keep our vision, and one of the goals that we have as an organization, in front of us at all times.”

The Bills are expected to compete with the Chiefs, who have two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and and Bengals, who have Joe Burrow and played in Super Bowl LVI.

Can the Bills and Allen get to the Super Bowl and win it this season?