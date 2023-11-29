Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott still has his team looking to make the playoffs despite their 6-6 start

The Buffalo Bills lost another heartbreaking game when they fell in overtime 37-34 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite controlling the flow of the game almost all afternoon — they led the time of possession battle 40:30-26:53 — Buffalo's miscues allowed Philly to come back and win the game.

The loss drops the Bills to 6-6 and 10th in AFC seeding. They are now the third team “in the hunt” behind the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. Given the competitiveness of the AFC, there's a good chance the Bills will have to win out to even have a shot.

Bills coach Sean McDermott still believes his team can make it. Buffalo has made the playoffs in five of his six seasons leading the team, including each of the last four years.

“We know we'd rather have a better record than what we have,” McDermott said. “But we are who we are and the encouraging thing is all the goals that we set for ourselves are still within our reach,” via the Bills official website.

“No one's more frustrated than I am. I can promise you that,” McDermott said. “We're working hard at figuring it out. We've played well, I would say, defensively in the majority of our games this year, and we get into these one-score situations down the end of the game and we got to find a way to close it out. And there's a lot of things that go into that in trying to close a game out, right? So those are the things that we're studying moving forward.”

The good news for Buffalo is while the losses are discouraging, if Josh Allen and the offense continue to play the way they have the past couple weeks, they'll have a chance to beat any team. Had it not been for a couple missed field goals or a miscommunication in overtime with Gabe Davis, the Bills could have defeated the Eagles and been 7-6 right now. While that's not the case, it shows they can keep up with any opponent. They'll need that confidence for the final stretch of the year as they face the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys down the stretch.