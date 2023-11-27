Here we will look at the four Buffalo Bills who are most to blame for their Week 12 loss vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Buffalo Bills suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. Despite a valiant effort, the Bills fell short, losing 37-34 in overtime. It was a game that could have gone either way, too. While there were certainly some bright spots for the Bills, there were also some personnel who were most to blame for the loss. In this article, we will identify and discuss the four Buffalo Bills personnel most responsible for their Week 12 defeat.

Week 12 Loss

Week 12 ended in disappointment for the Bills as they faced the Eagles with a 6-5 record and optimistic aspirations for the season. Despite a closely contested game, the Bills fell short. Their initial struggle saw them trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, but they managed to fight back, entering halftime with a 17-7 lead. The second half witnessed a seesaw battle. Both teams exchanged blows and the lead changed hands multiple times. Ultimately, the Eagles emerged victorious, largely due to critical errors made by the Bills.

Keep in mind that a couple of weeks ago, the Bills' playoff dreams seemed bleak. However, in their Week 12 matchup against the Eagles, they found themselves in overtime, on the brink of securing an AFC wild-card spot. However, the narrative took a dramatic turn with Jalen Hurts' game-winning touchdown run.

A potential win over the defending NFC champions would have elevated the Bills to the seventh seed in the wild-card race, putting them in control of their playoff destiny. Instead, they dropped to the tenth seed. Buffalo's playoff chances now stand at 15 percent.

Here we will look at the four Buffalo Bills who are most to blame for their Week 12 loss vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pass Defense

The Bills pass defense struggled. Jalen Hurts initially found limited success, completing 7 of 15 passes for 50 yards and an interception by the third quarter, despite the Bills holding a 24-14 lead. However, the fourth quarter and overtime proved disastrous for Buffalo. In a brief two-minute span, Hurts orchestrated a too-easy 75-yard drive. This concluded with a 15-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith. Additionally, after an interception by Josh Allen, Hurts capitalized on a defensive breakdown. He connected with Olamide Zaccheaus for a 29-yard touchdown. Despite a strong first-half performance from the pass rush, critical lapses in coverage allowed the Eagles to secure the win. The Bills managed to limit Hurts to 200 yards on 31 attempts, but costly errors proved decisive.

Run Defense

The Bills showcased early promise in their run defense. However, they were just vulnerable to big plays. D'Andre Swift was initially held to seven yards in the first half. However, he broke free for a game-changing 36-yard run early in the third quarter. This ignited an Eagles touchdown drive. Despite a standout performance from Greg Rousseau, who contributed three tackles for loss and recovered a fumble, the overall run defense struggled. The Eagles amassed 185 rushing yards, with Swift gaining 80 yards and Hurts making damaging runs. Of course, this included the game-winning 12-yarder in overtime. Linebackers Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson faced challenges in containing the run, contributing to the defensive woes.

Special Teams

Tyler Bass's two missed field goals loomed large in the outcome. One was partially blocked by Jalen Carter from 34 yards, and the other wide right from 48 yards. Despite successful attempts early on, these misses were impactful. Penalties further marred the Bills' special teams performance, with 11 infractions for 80 yards. These included personal fouls and holding penalties. Punter Sam Martin demonstrated accuracy in pinning the Eagles inside the 20 but faced a lower net average than his counterpart. Returner Shakir had a muffed punt but managed to recover, contributing to the special teams' challenges.

Coaching

The coaching staff is accountable for the team's penalty issues. The first half saw a high number of penalties, prompting concerns about discipline. Head coach Sean McDermott expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of order, though refraining from extensive comments on officiating. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady received positive recognition for a well-called game, emphasizing patience with the run game amid challenging weather conditions. Defensively, the team struggled in critical moments, allowing 23 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. This highlighted an ongoing issue—difficulty in closing out games and contributing to the team's middling .500 record.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Bills' Week 12 loss showcased a collective breakdown involving the pass defense, run defense, special teams, and coaching decisions. Despite glimpses of promise, critical lapses and missed opportunities proved costly for the Bills. The defense, while displaying moments of strength, faltered in crucial situations. Special teams faced challenges in adverse weather conditions, with missed field goals and penalties further compounding the team's struggles. Coaching decisions garnered both praise and scrutiny, with offensive coordinator Joe Brady's strategic approach earning approval. Meanwhile, concerns persisted about the team's penalty issues and its inability to close out games effectively. As the Bills assess and regroup for the remainder of the season, addressing these key areas will be crucial to rekindling playoff hopes and elevating their performance in the competitive NFL landscape.