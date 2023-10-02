The Buffalo Bills were mostly smiles after their dominant 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. An otherwise successful day had a dark cloud hanging over it though as the Bills are expecting the worst for injured cornerback Tre'Davious White.

White is believed to have suffered a torn right Achilles tendon which would end his season. If confirmed, it would be the second season-ending noncontact injury he's endured in the last three years.

“He's been through a lot. And sometimes you wonder, right? Why things like that happen twice, you know, to someone,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg. “I'm not saying what it is, what it isn't. I'm just saying like, you know, you just wonder why.”

The former first-team All-Pro cornerback tore his left ACL in November 2021, forcing him to miss 17 regular season games in 2021 and 2022 and two Bills playoff games. He's in the second year of a four-year contract worth $70 million.

“He personifies what it is to be a Buffalo Bill. His family is tremendous,” McDermott said. “And he works as hard as anybody I've ever been around. And I love him.

“I mean, to see him on that field, the way he was hurting, is hard. It's hard to watch. But I'm so proud of the team and the way they rallied around him. And I know, like I said earlier, I know that he will rebound. He's just, he's too tough.”

It's a big blow for the Bills, but one that can fuel them for the rest of the season. Tre'Davious White is scheduled for an MRI on Monday, with Buffalo expected to confirm the injury shortly thereafter.