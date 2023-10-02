The Buffalo Bills' big win on Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins was dashed with a piece of brutal injury news. Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered what appeared to be a serious lower-body injury while trying to defend against Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The injury is feared to be an Achilles tear, which would mean White has already played his last game of the 2023 NFL season. Buffalo coaches and players are all shaken up by White's injury, including star wide receiver Stefon Diggs (via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN).

“This game, people really don't understand, weighs on you,” the Bills wideout said. “With everything he's already been through, it's kind of tough. Keep him in your prayers. It's easy to say it's unfortunate, but football means the world to him. You can tell by how he works, how he grinds, how he approaches each and every day. He really doesn't care about the limelight; he cares about being the player and teammate he can be. … At a time like this, it's rough.”

Before he went down with the non-contact injury and was carted off the field, the Bills defensive back was able to record three combined tackles to go with a pass defended.

White has been through a lot. He tore his ACL back in 2021, leaving him out of action for a long time. The latest injury he sustained will again keep him out for a considerable amount of time.

White was selected by the Bills in the first round (27th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.