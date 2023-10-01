Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White got carted off the field with a serious-looking leg injury in the team's Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins. The All-Pro corner pulled up with no contact while covering a receiver down the field, and grabbed his leg. The team has now officially confirmed it is an Achilles injury, per Syracuse.com Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino, which will now knock him out for the remainder of the season and then some.

The two-time Pro Bowler threw his helmet in frustration as the Bills' medical staff attended to his leg, and as the cart came out, White's teammates gathered around him. White looked despondent and was in tears with a towel over his head as the trainers drove him to the locker room.

Tre'Davious White is 28 years old and is playing in his seventh NFL season after Buffalo picked him No. 27 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. If this is a season-ending injury for the CBM it won't be his first significant health issue. He missed the second half of the 2021 season with a torn ACL after hurting his knee in Week 11 of that season. He did not return until Week 1 of the 2022 campaign.

White was the Bills' unquestioned CB1 this season. Without him in the lineup, it will put more pressure on Christian Benford, Taron Johnson, and Dane Jackson. It also means that 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam — who was a healthy scratch for Week 4 against the Dolphins after not playing in the first three games this season — will now become a key piece of the Bills secondary.