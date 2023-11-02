Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is hopeful that his superstar quarterback will be able to suit up against the Bengals.

Although Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen popped up on the injury report this week ahead of a Week 9 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Sean McDermott is hoping his best player will be able to suit up.

“Sean McDermott said that he feels ‘confident' in what the medical team shared with him that Josh Allen will be ready to go for Sunday night vs. the Bengals,” reported ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on Thursday.

Allen is in line to participate in practice on Thursday, which is encouraging considering he wasn't on the field the day before. Allen is also expected to mix into some team drills, likely meaning he'll officially be deemed a limited participant.

There doesn't seem to be too much concern about Allen suiting up against Joe Burrow on Sunday; he said himself after failing to practice on Wednesday that he and the team's trainers want to make sure they “stay ahead” of the injury so it isn't a hindrance long-term.

“Every day it gets so much better,” he explained earlier in the week. “If I had to practice today, absolutely would have. If the game was today, I'm playing in the game.”

Although Allen may still be limited on Sunday, the team will likely continue with the quick-passing game on display in Week 8's 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That should help him orchestrate the offense even if he isn't at 100 percent.

Buffalo has alternated wins and losses since Week 4, and Josh Allen's club will be looking to get a streak going against the Bengals — who themselves have won three straight — in Ohio on Sunday night.