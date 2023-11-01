Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen missed practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury ahead of Week 9

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen did not practice Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports. Allen is reportedly still dealing with a shoulder injury, and Buffalo is proceeding with caution. He was able to play in Week 8 and is hoping to be active in Week 9.

The Bills defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Allen played well despite the injury, throwing for 324 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 31-40 passing. Buffalo improved their record to 5-3 with the victory.

Allen has endured some inconsistent moments in 2023. Overall, he is still playing like a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback though. The Bills will need him on the field in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Josh Allen's 2023 season

Allen leads the league with a superb 71.7 completion percentage, per Pro Football Reference. He's also thrown for 17 touchdowns and 2,165 yards. Allen's dealt with interception trouble at times, getting picked off eight times already in 2023.

He's a bit wild, but Allen is a star. His ability to punish defenses on the ground is also important. The Bills will need him healthy to make any kind of competitive run during the 2023-24 campaign.

Buffalo will face a difficult matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. The Bengals started the season slow but have performed well in recent action. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will give the Bills defense a daunting challenge.

It could end up being a high-scoring affair, assuming Josh Allen is healthy enough to play. Buffalo will closely monitor this status ahead of the game. We will continue to provide updates on Allen as they are made available.