The Buffalo Bills continue to reshuffle their roster and have made their wide receiver corps a particular focus over the last two days. They are signing former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders speedster Curtis Samuel, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
It is a three-year contract for $24 million and could reach a maximum value of $30 million. After seeing Gabe Davis sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL free agency, Bills general manager Brandon Beane was intent on restocking the team's receiver depth. What better way than to reunite with someone from his past.
Beane was in the Panthers front office when the franchise drafted Samuel in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Moreover, Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady served the same job with Carolina during the 27-year-old wideout's last season with the team (2020-21). Samuel's stint with Brady as his OC, which included 77 receptions, more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns, remains the best year of his NFL career.
Hence, there is reason to believe this reunion can breed favorable results in Orchard Park. Samuel earned decent numbers (62 catches for 613 yards) as a supporting option on a Commanders squad that consistently weathered offensive limitations. He now returns to his home state to work alongside one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
The Curtis Samuel signing comes after Mack Hollins already agreed to join the Bills' revamped WR room. With Stefon Diggs, Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir all likely to be critical components of the offense next season, these additions should give Josh Allen more pass-catching weapons to utilize against the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the AFC.