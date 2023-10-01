The Buffalo Bills are in the middle of a massive game against the undefeated Miami Dolphins, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs is showing up in a big way, as he already has over 100 yards and two touchdowns, one including this incredible 55-yard score in which he fought through a defensive penalty broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.

Stefon Diggs and the Bills have showed up, as they went into halftime leading the Dolphins 31-14.

This is a massive game for the Bills. They are trying to prove that the Dolphins have not passed them in the AFC East. The Dolphins came in at 3-0, while the Bills came in at 2-1. The Bills won the division three seasons in a row, but the Dolphins have looked so good that they became the Super Bowl favorite to many.

It would not be a surprise if the race in the AFC East came down to the wire, as both of these teams look like contenders in the AFC.

In recent weeks, Josh Allen has gotten criticism for his play and the mistakes he makes that lead to interceptions, especially after throwing three in the loss to the New York Jets in Week 1.

After the Dolphins came into with a ton of hype, this could end up being a game in which Josh Allen reminds everyone how good he can be.

These two teams will match up in the last week of the regular season in Miami, and hopefully for NFL fans that game has meaning.