Josh Allen stole the show in the Buffalo Bills’ opening-day win against the defending champions Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. Not that the superstar quarterback was not impressive in Week 2, but Stefon Diggs also made sure to make his mark in Buffalo’s second win of the new season as the Bills made easy work of the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, 41-7.

Diggs came out with an eye-popping performance against a hapless Titans side, en route to entering Hall of Fame territory with a couple of all-time great wide receivers in Jerry Rice and Randy Moss (via NFL Research on Twitter):

Only 5 players in the Super Bowl era have at least 3 career games with 140+ rec yds & 3+ rec TD… HOF Jerry Rice (7) HOF Randy Moss (4) BUF Stefon Diggs (3, including Week 2) HOF Marvin Harrison (3) MIA Tyreek Hill (3)

Whenever you’re mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Rice and Moss, then you know that it was a good day. On Monday, Diggs caught 12-of-14 targets for 148 yards and three touchdowns. The 28-year-old’s most impressive score of the night came on a 46-yard touchdown as he turned on the jets to leave the Titans secondary in the dust.

ANOTHER ONE ❗ Stefon Diggs gets his second TD of the night to extend the Bills lead to 17 🔥pic.twitter.com/lmAwoYKxyN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 20, 2022

The Bills entered the season as the favorites to win it all this year, and there’s no denying that they’ve lived up to the hype thus far. The sample size may be small, but if Buffalo keeps on playing like this, it’s going to be hard to argue against their championship credentials.

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the rest of the squad will now look to make it 3-0 on Sunday when they take on the undefeated Miami Dolphins in Week 3.