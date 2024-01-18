The Bills need to recover well for their vital divisional round matchup against the Chiefs.

The Buffalo Bills are amid intense preparation for the second-round playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo had a dominant team performance against the Steelers in Round One. However, the Bills' injury report has experienced a minor setback with Stefon Diggs' and Gabe Davis' practice status.

Buffalo's attempt to recover from injury woes before their game against the Chiefs

The Bills' new injury report showed Stefon Diggs (foot/vet rest) and Gabe Davis (knee) missed practice on Thursday, per Buffalo's official PR statement. Hopefully, the two wide receivers recover well and return to practice soon.

Diggs has led Buffalo's receiving core with an impressive 2023-24 season display. In 17 games, Diggs pulled in 107 receptions, amassed 1,183 yards, and scored eight touchdowns. He has been a go-to target for star QB Josh Allen. Yet, he is not the only one who is important to the Bills' offense.

During the regular season, Gabe Davis ranked 18th in the NFL in receiving TDs. In addition, he averaged 16.6 yards per carry, which ranked 23rd. If he gets healthy for Sunday's matchup, he will give a great boost to Buffalo's offensive depth.

Fans are ecstatic to see sixth-year QB Josh Allen face off against two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. Both QBs ranked top ten in the league in passing yards, TDs, and QBR during the regular season. Moreover, Mahomes has beaten Allen in their last two playoff matchups.

Nevertheless, the Bills are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. They are on a six-game win streak following their first-round victory over the Steelers. Still, the team needs all hands on deck if it wants to escape Kansas City and get to the next round.