The NFL world is hyped for Josh Allen's impeding playoff matchup against Patrick Mahomes.

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for an intense divisional showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills advanced to the next round after their dominant win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thus, fans are excited about the impending Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes quarterback battle.

Josh Allen has his work cut out for him ahead of the Bills-Chiefs matchup

Allen performed well in his team's first-round playoff victory. The 27-year-old threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns on Monday afternoon. He was vital in Buffalo's 31-point offensive display. Now, fans are worked up for his next test against Patrick Mahomes:

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen before they meet again in the AFC Divisional Round next week pic.twitter.com/h52IEULNw4 — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) January 16, 2024

Patrick Mahomes has had Josh Allen's number when it counts. pic.twitter.com/WF8GABw0XZ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 16, 2024

Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/DCF3RWCtGh — Overtime (@overtime) January 16, 2024

As seen, Allen is 0-2 against Mahomes in the playoffs and 3-1 against him during the regular season, per NFL on CBS. This time, things might be different.

The Bills ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak, which extended to six with their win over the Steelers. Allen will be hungry to avenge his previous postseason losses and spoil the Chiefs' party. However, the KC will not go down easily either.

Kansas City overcame the Miami Dolphins' electric offense with a 26-7 victory. It was a cold night, but Patrick Mahomes still got the job done. Mahomes threw for 262 yards and one touchdown.

Buffalo will need to bring their best game on both sides of the ball to Kansas City to advance to the next round. The Bills defense forced a fumble and an interception on Pittsburgh Monday night. If they can maintain their momentum and make effective drives on offense, they can win.

All in all, the NFL world is biting at the chomp for the epic Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen matchup.