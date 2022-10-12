Stefon Diggs reveals true origins of Von Miller recruitment to Bills

When the Buffalo Bills were able to snatch Von Miller in free agency, it came as a surprise to some. After all, the Los Angeles Rams would have wanted to get him back after he helped them win the Super Bowl.

Unknown to many, however, the Bills have long been interested in Miller. In fact, some Buffalo players apparently reached out to him back in 2020, including star wideout Stefon Diggs.

In Miller’s podcast, The Von Cast, Diggs opened up their initial recruitment for the star linebacker. As everyone knows, that initial attempt failed, and so Diggs couldn’t help but reminisce how difficult it was to bring Miller to Buffalo.

“It was hard to convince you … the first time I tried to get [Von] to come to Buffalo,” Stefon Diggs shared.

“It was hard to convince you … the first time I tried to get [Von] to come to Buffalo.” The Bills were trying to recruit Von earlier in 2020 👀 pic.twitter.com/Lp7x4EzV1h — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 12, 2022

But hey, good things come to those who wait, right?

The Bills signed Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal this offseason. He’s with the team for the long haul, and his addition has already made a significant impact on the franchise. Buffalo’s defense is already one of the best in the NFL, with the team tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the least points allowed through five weeks of NFL football.

Miller and the Bills certainly look like a match made in heaven, and both are definitely lucky to form a partnership. The 33-year-old Miller did say before he felt he was destined to join Buffalo, and that might actually be true.