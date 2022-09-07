‘Burn it all’: Von Miller’s epic message ahead of Week 1 vs. Rams will fire up Bills Mafia

Von Miller came to the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl. If that isn’t clear by now, he made sure to emphasize that in his latest hype video for the team.

The star linebacker is well aware of the pain of Bills fans after getting so close to the title for several times, only to lose their opportunity. They are just one of two teams to reach the Super Bowl four times and not win a single one of them.

Even more painful for Buffalo? They did so in four straight years in their glory days from 1990 to 1993.

With Miller arriving, though, the two-time Super Bowl champ vowed to change the misfortunes of the franchise. And he wants everyone to start by “burning” all the bad memories then endured so far.

“Lord, let me be the player they want me to be. Let me be the player I know I can be. Lord, let me bring a Super Bowl to this fan base. I ask you for good times and happiness. To have the strength and energy to come out here and work. And allow me to be a light to my teammates,” Miller started before the video transitioned into various clips of experts discussing how he makes the Bills a title contender.

Von Miller went on to share how his move to the Bills felt like years in the making. Starting in the 2011 NFL Draft, he thought he was going to end up in Buffalo who was selecting third overall. He ended going to the Denver Broncos, who took him at no. 2.

“It felt like all this time Buffalo has been trying to choose me. But this time, the choice was mine,” Miller added. “And yeah I heard the stories. I know the history. I know y’all carry a lot of pain … Bruh, f*** it. Burn it all.

“I mean this team has what it takes to get to the Super Bowl. Trust me, I’ve been there. Do I want another ring? Hell yeah I do. But its really more than me. It’s about Buffalo. I came to Buffalo to be a difference maker. For a franchise that has been so close so many times . For the Hall of Famers. For my teammates that laid the foundation. For a fan base that deserves a Super Bowl parade. Bills Mafia, I want to be all that for you. Because I know what that would mean to y’all. And that means everything to me.

If the Bills Mafia doesn’t get hyped with that, we don’t know what will.

Of course all of that will be nothing but empty words and promises if the Bills don’t perform on the field, but as Von Miller’s message suggest, there’s a reason to believe that 2022 could finally be their year.