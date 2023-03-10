The Buffalo Bills have been one of the best teams in the NFL in recent, winning at least 10 games and making the playoffs in each of the last four seasons. This prolonged regular season success, though, hasn’t carried over to the postseason. Back-to-back losses in the Divisional Round to the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have revealed the gap between the Bills and the AFC’s truly elite teams, but haven’t offered any clarity on how the Bills can close it. Nearly months after their January 22 loss at home to the Bengals, Stefon Diggs told Maverick Carfter on The Shop that he’s still working tirelessly to find some answers.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Stefon Diggs said on the latest episode HBO’s The Shop. “I’ll rack my brain with this shit at this point….I think it’s more execution than anything. Shit is small little pieces on why it’s not going right…we’ve got the players. We’ve got the plays. Why shit ain’t coming together? That’s where you draw some of those questions. I never want to question who I am, I never want to question how I am. I’m giving this shit everything I’ve got. I’m dying on the hill for that.”

This year’s defeat to the Bengals seems to be weighing particularly hard on Diggs. Whereas the Bills previously bowed out on the road, Cincinnati beat them in Buffalo, braving a blizzard to dismantle the Bills 27-10. Although Diggs was targeted a game-high 10 times, he only managed to reel in four catches for 35 yards. Late in the fourth quarter, he stormed off the field in frustration, but running back Duke Johnson retrieved him and brought him back to the field shortly afterwards.