Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a show for the start of the team’s OTAs on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters, including Jon Scott of Spectrum News 1.

Stefon Diggs is not here for start of #Bills OTAs, per Sean McDermott.

Stefon Diggs’ absence in the Bills’ OTAs isn’t entirely shocking, with many having expected him to miss it. After all, he was not also around in last month’s voluntary OTAs. But at some point, Diggs will have to be there with the team this offseason to prepare for the upcoming 2023 NFL campaign.

His non-attendance of the OTAs thus far doesn’t change the fact that he is among the most important pieces of Buffalo, which made the NFL playoffs for the fourth year in a row last season. In 2022, Stefon Diggs once again led the team with 1,429 receiving yards to go with 11 touchdowns on 108 receptions and 154 targets. As long as he is with the team, Diggs will be viewed as the No. 1 option downfield for the Josh Allen-led passing attack of Buffalo.

The 29-year-old Diggs signed a four-year contract extension with the Bills worth $96 million in September 2022. He even agreed to convert nearly $7 million in salary in the 2023 NFL season into a signing bonus to help the Bills clear some cap space last March, a good sign of his commitment to the squad.

Apart from Stefon Diggs, other Bills who were not present in Tuesday’s OTAs were linebacker Matt Milano, offensive lineman Gren Mancz, and running back Latavius Murray. Others who were there but did not participate were defensive end Von Miller, safety Jordan Poyer, safety Damar Hamlin, center Mitch Morse, and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (h/t Sal Capaccio of WGR550,).