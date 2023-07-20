Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs has really come into his own ever since being traded from the Minnesota Vikings. However, he still reminisces on his early days in the NFL, including one of the scarier hits he heard while playing against the ‘Legion of Boom' and the Seattle Seahawks, via UNINTERRUPTED's The Shop.

“What the f**k is going on over there?” 🤣@stefondiggs remembers hearing his first @NFL hit against the Seahawks. Check out the best moments from Season 6 of @TheShopUN on @UNINTERRUPTED's YouTube channel! 💈 pic.twitter.com/zYfXkxC9ha — The Shop UNINTERRUPTED (@TheShopUN) July 20, 2023

“It was my first year in the league, and it was Adrian Peterson vs. Kam Chancellor…I swear this is the loudest I ever seen a shoulder pads and helmet collision…all I hear is ‘crack.'”

Stefon Diggs emphasizes that he wasn't even watching the play, but he heard the violent collision while blocking. He said it was one of his welcome to the league moments, as hearing a hit that vicious reminded him of where he was playing.

Later in the clip Diggs talks about how hits like that are not even allowed anymore, especially for him. He stresses that wide receiver aren't really even allowed to be hit, so he is always daring the defense to come after him because it will most likely lead to them losing money.

Overall, Diggs has to be happy that he doesn't have to worry about being hit like that. He is in the prime of his career and would not want to risk another chance at the Super Bowl. The Bills and Stefon Diggs are essentially Super Bowl or bust at this point, and Diggs has been clear about how much winning means to him at this point; for now, expect Diggs to continue to be on the field as long as he avoid hits such as the one he heard against the ‘Legion of Boom.'